DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we near the final week before Issue 2 becomes legal, local school systems are expressing concerns about THC-containing vapes.

In 2022 alone, the CDC reported that 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students used e-cigarettes. This has posed a concern for area schools who worry THC vapes will get in the mix.

“I just got off the phone with an agency looking for other strategies where they might come in or we might have other avenues to educate those students that are involved in this new phenomena,” said Gary Walker, director of student services at Fairborn City Schools.

Schools across the Miami Valley, including Fairborn City Schools, are trying to combat vaping in schools with vape detectors in bathrooms. These devices sense air changes and alert staff with a text message if detected.

“Unfortunately, they are a highly vandalized commodity. So once we get them up, then either kids are going to try to vandalize them or they know how to smoke and not have it hit the machine,” said Walker.

Nicotine vapes have a different set of policies in place, whereas THC involves drug and alcohol violations.

“It is not only illegal for those students that are under 21, but it is against policy within schools for anyone you know, to be using alcohol to say smoking on school properties,” said Walker.

Many schools have counseling programs to act as an alternative to discipline.

“If it is a first offense with a THC vape, we offer them the opportunity to seek either a drug assessment or drug counseling, and then we would reduce suspension and trying to alleviate that,” said Walker.

School officials for Fairborn also say this doesn’t only happen during school hours, but is starting to begin on school buses, which they now have cameras in place at the front and the back.