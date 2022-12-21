Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ArriveSafe program will once again be offered over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends, offering free Uber rides.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were no fatal traffic crashes in Montgomery County. Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. credits this to so many community members making the choice to use ArriveSafe.

Heck said 189 people used the service for a ride home after consuming alcohol instead of getting behind the wheel.

The program has provided nearly 8,600 free rides home for Montgomery County residents since being created in 2007.

Over the past five years, due to a deadly combination of drug and alcohol-impaired drivers, distracted drivers, and excessive speed, Ohio motorists had over 78,000 OVI-related traffic crashes, which resulted in more than 3,000 fatalities, according to Heck.

ArriveSafe will be offering free Uber rides home from 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, through 6 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, and again over New Year’s, from 6 p.m. Friday, December 30 through 6 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023.

Residents who need a ride home can scan the QR code here which will add a voucher to their Uber account.