DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck is once again offering free Uber rides for Montgomery County residents over the holiday weekend.

The program has been around since 2007 and has provided nearly 12,000 free rides since then.

Free Uber rides will be available from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

“Start the new year off by going to jail in the back seat of a cruiser or worse yet, landing in the hospital or even worse, landing in the morgue You don’t want to do that. Make it simple. Keep it safe for yourself and everyone else in our community,” said Heck.

To claim your free $25 Uber voucher, scan the QR code seen here.