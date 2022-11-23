Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ArriveSafe program is returning to Montgomery County to help keep drunk drivers off the roads this holiday weekend.

According to a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., The ArriveSafe program will be active from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. During that time, anyone who needs a ride can scan the QR code provided below to receive a voucher for an Uber ride.

The vouchers will cover a ride up to $40, the release said, and they are sponsored by the Heidelberg Distributing Company/Budweiser and Key-Ads.

“I don’t need to tell you how dangerous it is to drive if you’ve had too much alcohol,” prosecutor Heck said.

“This year, Ohio has had 458 fatal traffic crashes that were alcohol-related. Help me to make sure that this Thanksgiving there are no alcohol-related traffic deaths in Montgomery County. It’s never been easier to make the smart decision – have a sober designated driver or use ArriveSafe and get a free Uber ride home safely.”