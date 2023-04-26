DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission has approved spending for a survey looking for asbestos in certain buildings within the city.

Funding of more than $500,000 will be utilized to complete asbestos surveys on around 500 buildings, which are prepared to be demolished. A total of $519,750 worth of funding for the project is being used from the Dayton Recovery Plan to Turn-Key Environmental Consultants, Inc.

Dayton says the city must conduct the surveys before any of the buildings can be torn down. Each property is subject to two surveys before work can start.

“It is important to note that we must take a specific series of steps in the demolition process and that starts with the asbestos survey,” Dayton Deputy Director of Planning, Neighborhoods, & Development Steve Gondol said. “The decision to select a property for demolition takes time and considers many factors.”

Leaders in Dayton have chosen the project to move forward with removing “eyesore” properties and improve the neighborhoods around Dayton.