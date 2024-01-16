DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In response to frigid weather conditions across the Miami Valley, area pantries and foodbanks are adjusting their operations accordingly.

God’s Grace Food Pantry told 2 NEWS they have received lots of calls over the past 24 hours about their mobile drive-thru pantry on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The pantry says they are committed to staying open, even during severe weather.

“We know that everybody still needs food no matter what the weather is,” said Nicole Adkins with the pantry.

Other agencies like House of Bread are also keeping their doors open, adding that many of their guests are trying to escape the cold temperatures. The organization has not missed a daily hot meal service since opening its doors in 2010.

“And anyone can show up any day or as often as they would like, and we’ll make sure that they get a hot meal,” said Melodie Bennett, House of Bread executive director.

Due to safety concerns, the Dayton Foodbank will not be open Wednesday.

Amber Wright, Development and Marketing Coordinator at the Dayton Foodbank, explains their operations can become dangerous for families in low and negative degree weather like this. Though cancellations like this aren’t common, volunteer safety is a top priority for the foodbank.

“If this trend continues, you can rest assured that we will pivot and adapt to make sure that this does not become an ongoing problem. But in the meantime, we are doing what we have to do to keep our staff, our volunteer and the people that we serve safe,” said Wright.

To find an available food pantry near you, visit the Dayton Foodbank’s website.