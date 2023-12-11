Video from a previous broadcast about Solvita’s need for donors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blood donations are in high demand across the Miami Valley.

For the last few weeks, Solvita has reported critically low numbers for type O-Negative blood. Additionally, O-Positive, and A- and B-Negative blood could soon become scarce.

At least 350 donors per day are needed, Solvita says, to keep up with demand.

If you would like to donate blood, Solvita is hosting a number of blood drives across the area this week. These are the days, times and locations for the blood drives:

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Aley United Methodist Church community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4143 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Centerville Church of the Nazarene community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.at 7181 U.S. Route 40, Centerville

City of Franklin community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 45 East 4th St.

City of Springfield community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2100 Lagonda Ave.

Eaton High School community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 600 Hillcrest Drive

28th annual Darke County Lions Club Teddy Bear & Friends Blood Drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave. The Lions volunteer during the blood drive and donate money toward the purchase of dozens of stuffed animals for young patients at Wayne Healthcare

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Wilmington community monthly blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 West Main St.

Brookville community monthly blood drive sponsored by Community United Methodist Church Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville. Everyone who registers to donate will be entered in a door prize drawing for a free oil change coupon at the Oil Spot

Richwood Bank Springfield community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2454 N. Limestone St., Springfield

River Church community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 5546 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown

Twin Valley South High School community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria

Thursday, Dec. 14

Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford

Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road

Kettering Health Piqua community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 1 Kettering Way, Piqua

Kettering Health Troy community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 600 W. Main St.

Logan County Discovery Center community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1973 state Route 47, Bellefontaine

Friday, Dec. 15

City of Kettering community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2900 Glengarry Drive

City of Piqua community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 West Water St.

Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway St., Greenville

Family Health Services of Darke County community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville

Ritter Plumbing “Battle of the Charities” community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 354 Carr Drive, Brookville. Registered donors can vote for Pink Ribbon Good or MS Society and Ritter’s will donate to both charities with the winner of vote getting a larger amount

The South YMCA community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at 4545 Marshall Road, Kettering

Saturday, Dec. 16

Aldersgate United Methodist Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 5464 Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Ascension Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering

Lebanon Presbyterian Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 123 North East St., Lebanon

Ron & Nita’s Shoe & Clothing Store community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m.to noon at 134 S. Main St., Sidney

St. Peter Catholic Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 6185 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

To see if you meet donor requirements, visit Solvita’s website.