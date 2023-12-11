DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN)- When you think of December weather, it usually involves brushing snow off the car before work, but tornadoes and strong storms are not that rare to see.

The last time Ohio saw a tornado in December was in Hardin County in 2021. One of seven tornadoes that month, a first since 1950. They are uncommon in the cold season to see, but not unheard of, and for good reason, tornadoes rely on warm, moist air.

“A cold front moves through and that air is forced upward, if it’s unstable, it’ll accelerate very quickly. That’s what causes the formation of deeper thunderstorms, and it’s those deeper, taller thunderstorms that will promote the formation of tornadoes if there’s sufficient wind shear,” said Seth Binau, science operations officer at National Weather Service Wilmington.

Saturday, Tennessee witnessed deadly tornadoes. The same line of storms brought the Miami Valley heavy rain in the evening, lacking sufficient instability for tornado formation.

“Past weekend, with that system, our dew points were up close to 60. We got close and it’s happened in the past, but generally we don’t have the instability that’s needed in the wintertime for the formation of those stronger, deeper thunderstorms that can help form tornadoes,” said Binau.

To get that instability into the Ohio Valley in the cold season, a strong low pressure is needed.

“Very shallow, humid air along the Gulf of Mexico that’s pretty much down there year-round and then to get that as far north as the Ohio Valley, you need a very strong, low-pressure system and you need very strong low-level winds to help bring all that moisture all the way inland up into the Ohio Valley,” said Binau.

Twisters can strike at any time. Always be weather aware and know the potential hazards for the day.

“The environments that they form in are more difficult to forecast because it’s right on the margins of our detection. So that’s why it speaks to even more importance in terms of preparedness, because you’re not going to get a whole lot of lead time and a whole lot of awareness for the most part,” said Binau.