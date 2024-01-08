DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Applications are now open for the Business Blitz bootcamp hosted by the Greater West Dayton Incubator.

The free program helps underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs to establish or grow their business through sessions on timely topics such as AI and business banking accounts.

Sessions will be held on Saturdays during the month of February.

“The GWDI is excited to continue providing entrepreneurs in our community with cutting-edge sessions to help legitimize, digitize and access capital in business,” said Whitney Barkley, incubator director. “Our goal is to ensure underrepresented entrepreneurs are always in the know to be best equipped to start and sustain business.”

At the end of the boot camp, participants can apply for an LLC, with the $99 fee covered by the incubator. Online applications for the Business Blitz will be accepted through Jan. 26.