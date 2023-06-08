Video features coverage of proposed Ohio legislation that would criminalize high-tech stalking using AirTag trackers.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Apple users will soon be able to share their AirTag trackers with family and friends.

The iOS 17 update on iPhones will allow users to share an AirTag linked to any sort of shared property, such as house keys, remote controls or items lent to others.

Users will be able to go into the Find My app and invite people through their contacts.

The feature will prevent unknown Tag alerts from popping up on the user’s phone if it has been shared with them.

The new update is expected to be released this September.