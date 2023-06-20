DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Apple is waging a truly bizarre trademark battle.

The tech giant wants to own the rights to images of all apples in Switzerland — as in the fruit, not computers.

Apple reportedly submitted an application to Swiss authorities for authority over depictions of apples.

Now, the 100-year-old fruit union there, Fruit-Union Suisse, is worried it may have to change its logo, which is a red apple with a white cross, similar to the Swiss flag.

The organization has called Apple’s logo disputes pure bullying.