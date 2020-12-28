Anonymous donor creates $10,000 match donation challenge for Miami Valley’s Alzheimer’s Association

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Alzheimer’s Association of the Miami Valley says a passionate anonymous caregiver is issuing a $10,000 matching donation challenge to pay it forward. They said Alzheimer’s is not only hard on the person suffering from it but also the hardships caregivers face.

“The people who really pay the price of this disease are the ones around them and watch them fade everyday and have to take care of them in ways they were never prepared to do,” said Vice President of Development of the Miami Valley Chapter Karen Carter.

Carter says the pandemic has made it difficult for people suffering from Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Resources have been limited and gone virtual, and even a simple task such as seeking outside assistance has been restrained due to social distancing measures.

However, the anonymous donor has challenged residents to raise enough funds to keep services free and available to anyone in the Miami Valley.

“It really struck her that she became accustomed to having these services available and going to support groups and being with other people that she just felt compelled to make sure if there were shortcomings that it would not come in the sense of less services,” said Carter.

The anonymous donor has heavily relied on almost every service the Miami Valley chapter has, whether it’s support groups, 24\7 hotline and more. The challenge is meant to encourage people to give so others may have help readily available, especially when your loved one is starting to show signs.

“The hardest part is when they don’t remember who you are and it becomes a challenge when you say ‘hey i need my husband to help me’ when your husband is right before you,” said Carter. “For the person who’s doing the caregiving, I can’t imagine that’s gotta be both heartbreaking and frightening because the reality is they don’t know who you are but the even bigger reality is you don’t know if you’re the person to help them at that moment.”

On top of the $10,000 Challenge, another organization called RetireMED IQ has agreed to match an additional $2,500match too.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.