DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Annual Rubber Duck Regatta wrapped up for another year.

The United Rehabilitation Services 20th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta took place at RiverScape MetroPark, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton on Sept. 16.

Twenty-thousand rubber ducks were dropped from the Riverside Drive bridge on Saturday afternoon. The event was full of excitement, as everyone waited in anticipation to see if their duck won any prizes.

Ducks were adopted before the drop for $5 each. Quack packs, a pack of six ducks, could be purchased for just $25. All of the proceeds from the rubber duck adoptions go toward programs and therapies for children and adults with disabilities.

The grand prize for the winning duck was $5,000 toward a lease or purchase of a new or used Jeep Wrangler and a $1,000 gas card from Speedway. Other prizes included a VIP Mardi Gras experience, a four-night stay at Lake Norris and much more.

This is the 20th year of celebrating after the last few years were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s so great to be back, so much fun. For a good cause, helping adults with disabilities through the United Rehabilitation Services.” Dennis Grant, CEO of United Rehabilitation Services said.

2 NEWS’ very own John Seibel was the emcee for the Annual Duck Regatta.