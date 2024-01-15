DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 1,500 people showed up for the annual march in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. today in downtown Dayton.

The march, which has taken place over 50 years, commenced on West Third Street continuing across the bridge and finishing at Sinclair Community College. Local members of African American fraternities and sororities were in full support as well as area churches; both have continually played key roles in the civil rights movement.

“So, we believe that we should still march the march that Dr. King marched because it’s very important. And we do it primarily for the youth,” said Michael Heath, participant.

Cory Surles has participated for over 15 years in the march.

“We are always trying to make sure that we’re showing our faces, trying to let people know that we’re here and we want to be a support. And some people that you can lean on in a community,” said Surles.

Cities like Huber Heights and Yellow Springs cancelled their marches due to below zero windchill. However, demonstrations moved forward in Troy, captured on their downtown camera.

Amaria Hinton and Mya Pearson were among the youth involved in the march today, sharing with 2 NEWS the pride they take in participating.

“Yes, I felt like the marching was like, people actually standing up for like, the rights of like Martin Luther King, at least tried to provide for the people today. And I felt like it was really powerful,” said Pearson.

Community members told 2 NEWS that these demonstrations are now more important than ever, especially for the next generation.