DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 33rd annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service was held on Monday, Dec. 11 honoring the 58 victims lost to violence this year.

The event commemorates lost loved ones at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton.

“It lets you know you’re not alone. And I think that’s the biggest thing that, you know, that you’re not alone in this,” said Christine Williams. Williams lost her 15-year-old son Adrian in a hit-and-run in June.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office holds the yearly memorial during the holidays to help families heal. Prosecutor Mat Hack Jr. says its important families know they’re supported.

“They don’t see the laughs on their face. They don’t get to see the joy that they bring to them. They miss hope. So, I’m hoping that tonight this is all of our hope. I think that these survivors, family members can feel the community’s support,” said Heck.

Event organizers recognize that the holidays can be an especially difficult time for survivors and their families.

“Just being around the love with Adrian or hearing what everyone has to say, it does make me miss him a little bit more,” said Williams.

The name of every homicide victim was read aloud at the event. Families got to place an ornament with a photo of their loved ones on a themed tree. This year’s theme was blue.

“It was calm coming in, but as the service kind of continued, it did get kind of emotional. It got even more emotional after I got his ornament to place on the tree,” said Williams.

Despite the difficult emotions, Williams said the memorial service is something everyone who lost a loved one should be a part of.