DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A march through downtown Dayton on Monday will honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

Some of Rev. Joshua D. Ward’s earliest memories are of walking with his family in Dayton’s march on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“We’d walk with banners as we marched, and we sang freedom songs, and we sang hymns and we sang spirituals,” Ward, who is the senior pastor for Omega Baptist Church, said.

Ward said since his childhood, the march’s distance has gotten shorter, and participation has declined, but one part of it remains the same.

“That same spirit of unity is still very much present and it’s palpable,” Ward said.

This year’s march will start at 9:30 a.m. at 1323 W. Third Street in Dayton near Drew Health Center. It will continue down the Third Street bridge and end at Sinclair Community College.

“All we’re asking is that you take part of the day out to remember Dr. King,” Anthony Whitmore, march organizer and president of MLK Dayton, Inc., said.

The walk will go on no matter the weather. Whitmore said being cold is a small sacrifice for what the people who fought for civil rights endured.

“Cold is nothing compared to being beaten, spit upon, dehumanized or killed, murdered, lynched,” Whitmore said. “So if they could go through that, I think I can afford to be cold.”

So, people like Ward will march Monday morning, not only to remember Dr. King, but to celebrate the path civil rights leaders paved.

“It’s one small way that I can say thank you, and to remember what they’ve done, so that myself and my children are able to live the lives that we’re able to live,” Ward said.

To learn more about other events hosted by MLK Dayton, click here.