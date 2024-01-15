DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day fell on his birthday, Jan. 15.

Locally, the MLK Dayton, Inc. organized a celebration banquet to inspire the next generation to carry on King’s legacy. The event is held every year.

The celebration began with words once spoken by King. Reverand Junior Greenlee, who participated in the Civil Rights movement himself, said he appreciates the impact and focus of the event.

“It’s good to see Dayton continuing to recognize and celebrate, to keep him alive and that’s what we’re going to continue to do as long as I live,” said Greenlee.

During the event, the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” were sung, followed by local and state officials reflecting on the impact King has made on society.

“His life that he gave for the cause has made me be able to come from the back door. Where I had to go and eat a sandwich to the front door. Amen,” said Greenlee.

Antony Whitmore, president of Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, emphasized King’s work was for everyone.

“Anyone who is who is dehumanize, anyone who is not recognized. It’s for all those who are poor and those who have no voice here, regardless of what they look like,” said Whitmore.

Whitmore told 2 NEWS that the event is not just about remembering what King stood for.

“Go from us talking about those dreams to those dreams becoming a reality,” said Whitmore.

On Jan. 19, a MLK Interfaith Breakfast will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 7 a.m., hosted by MLK Dayton, Inc.