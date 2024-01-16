DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County has reported receiving more calls than usual as temperatures have dropped to frigid lows.

When it comes to keeping pets safe from cold weather injury, animal experts recommend following a similar set of protocols we do for ourselves.

“Bring your pets indoors. If it’s too cold for you out there, it’s going to be too cold for your pets,” said Kara Hamby, public information officer for Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County.

If it’s not possible to bring pets inside, Hamby recommends a shelter from the elements.

“You know, we do recommend strongly having an enclosed shelter of some sort and then giving the dog something, some kind of bedding. Straw is great because it provides insulation,” said Hamby.

The Animal Resource Center also says to have fresh water available for pets and to make sure that water does not freeze. A heated dog bowl can help with that problem.

Another thing to be careful of: salts harming paws while out for walks.

“You want to make sure that when you’re taking your dogs outside and then bringing them in, that you’re wiping down their paws because those chemicals can act as an irritant on your pets’ paw pads,” said Hamby.

If you’re concerned about an animal you see outside, Hamby says don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“If you do see a dog outside for prolonged periods of time or they don’t have shelter, they don’t have food and water, give us a call and we’ll send an officer out there to check on them,” said Hamby. “We just always want to let people know that we are here to help. We just need to know what it is that they need.”

To reach the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County, call (937) 898-4457.