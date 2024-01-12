DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Research is currently underway for the potential railway expansion in Ohio, including a corridor in Dayton.

Early projections on the project, known as “All Aboard Ohio” are forecasting significant impact economically and culturally. The proposed expansion would connect Dayton to Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, otherwise known as the 3 C and D corridor.

“Ohio is the densest state in the country without passenger rail. So, this is just a great opportunity for not only travel and tourism, but workforce development. We have 37 educational institutions along that 3 C and D corridor,” said Christopher Shaw, Dayton City Commissioner.

A study by Scioto Analysis says that the potential impact could be major to the cities connected to the corridor. Dayton could see a major impact from the start.

“Just specifically Dayton, $27 million dollar impact. And those are very conservative numbers. They don’t take into consideration the specific economic development impact that will happen with the stations. So, it could be significantly higher than that,” said Shaw.

Dayton residents would not only receive a way to travel across Ohio but would also see money back into their city every year. Surrounding areas would also benefit from the railway.

“They don’t even touch on the secondary economic growth that occurs when companies look at Ohio and say, ‘oh my gosh, they have transportation for our employees, other than driving a car.’ Because states are very competitive with that,” said Erin Rosiello, All Aboard Ohio Chair.

All Aboard Ohio says the region could also see a drop in carbon emissions from less cars on the road.

To learn more about All Aboard Ohio, check out their website.