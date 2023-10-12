DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amazon Prime Days, one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, just wrapped up. Soon the packages with your orders will start arriving.

According to the online retailer, the first Amazon Prime event in July saw the single largest sales day in the company’s history, with more than 375 million items bought by members worldwide. But all of those purchases — and deliveries — create prime opportunities for porch pirates.

According to the Better Business Bureau, package thefts could see a rise by up to 40% in the weeks after Prime Day. According to reports, 79% of consumers experienced package theft last year.

The BBB says packages left alone are stolen right from doorsteps. Some thieves may even follow delivery trucks into neighborhoods to swipe them.

In order to deter theft, the BBB recommends having your packages shipped to stores or requiring a signature for delivery. You should also invest in a camera doorbell system.

They say there are other steps you can take as well.

“Check with your neighbors if your package isn’t there,” said Sheri Sword, VP of Communications with the BBB. “Sometimes they may have been simply delivered to the wrong place, so check with them.

“And many companies will take a picture of where they’ve dropped it off, so check that designated spot to see that it’s not dropped off there.”

If you fall victim to a porch pirate, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company. Amazon has a policy for package theft with purchases of $2,500 and under being covered under the company’s A-to-Z Guarantee.