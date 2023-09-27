FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A new field operations facility will expand altafiber’s investment in the Miami Valley.

altafiber has recently completed upgrades to its 60,000-square-foot facility in the Franklin Business Park, according to a release. The company, which provides telecommunications through its fiber-optic network, has been operating out of Franklin since February 2022.

The facility will be the home office to approximately 100 field technicians that will support the Miami Valley.

altafiber is the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati, reaching around 85% of addresses in Cincinnati. The company has invested over $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date.

The new facility is part of altafiber’s expansion to provide coverage into Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties.