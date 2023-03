DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ectodermal dysplasia is a rare genetic disorder with over 200-subtypes, causing problems with teeth, skin hair, and most dangerously, not being able to sweat.

Today, 2 NEWS spoke with Julie Carroll who has been spreading awareness across the Miami Valley for years following her son Alex’s diagnosis as a baby. His subtype is considered one of the rarest.

Find out how you can take part in a charity run to help support those living with a rare genetic disease.