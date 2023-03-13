DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For many parents and children, summer camp is something to look forward to all year long.

However, those decisions are getting tougher this year because rising costs are leaving many people wondering if they can afford a camp experience.

With inflation driving up costs on essential items, making summer camp is a luxury many can’t afford. However, there are things you can do to keep camping options available.

“I like to get him into the YMCA summer camp because he is autistic, and he likes to swim, and I like to cater to what he loves to do,” Tae Winston, a local entrepreneur and mother, said. “YMCA has a very good camp, and that is where he will be going.”

“My kids are little bit older. Summer is a few months away. There’s 4 weeks in a month, so I have the opportunity to save,” Anthony Thomas, a local businessman and father, said. “If the camp is 700 dollars, you know what you have to save weekly, to get to the seven-hundred-dollar goal.”

Thomas has been sending his kids to camp for years, and he said small sacrifices can ensure big summer fun.

“We all have a checking and saving account, most of us so,” Thomas said. “What I would do, what I would allocate. I would not go out to eat this week, or not ding activities and I would take that money put it in my saving and I would do that weekly.”

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services offers additional information on child day camp programs for the summer. You can find this information here.