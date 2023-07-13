MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday morning, community leaders will be coming together to the discuss mental health crisis many teenagers and young children are facing.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the “Cultivating Resilience Summit” hosted by Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services will be focusing on the trauma and stress that many kids are facing, and how it takes the community to help relieve some of that stress. It will be taking place at the Sinclair Conference Center.

Attendees will learn about the treatment needed for childhood trauma, as well as prevention and support resources. Organizations like Dayton Children’s, Gem City Market and the Dayton Boys and Girls Club will join the summit as well.

ADAMHS reported that children can grow up with adverse effects from experiencing trauma, and those experiences can impact their behavior later on. That’s why it takes a team effort to address the mental health crisis now.

Leaders of ADAMHS said they are seeing teachers, businesses and organizations in the Miami Valley wanting to help out, but they need the tools and connections to do it — and that is the purpose of the summit.

“Now more than ever, we’re seeing a lot of the impacts of trauma on youth here locally. And we know that something has to be done,” said Tristyn Ball, director of Prevention and Early Intervention Services with ADAMHS.

“And if it doesn’t we’re only going to see these mental health issues continue to increase. And so we want to prevent that. And again, being a little biased, I think we have the resources here in Montgomery County to do that.”

Although tickets to the summit are no longer available, there are other ways to get involved. ADAMHS’s “Prevention Coalition” meets every other month with the next meeting on Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

It will take place at the Main branch of the Dayton Metro Library, however, you can also join via Zoom. To register for Friday’s event click here.

For more information about the “Cultivating Resilience Summit,” click here.