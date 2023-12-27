DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman accused of attacking a bus driver for Dayton Public Schools was in court today via video arraignment.

Mar’tia Franklin, 29, was formally charged with second-degree felony assault. The judge set her bond to $50,000. She is set to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 29.

Police say the assault occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 when Franklin allegedly boarded a school bus at Emerson Academy and began attacking the 45-year-old bus driver.

Franklin claimed the bus driver left her child behind on purpose. However, the school district and bus driver have both disputed that claim.

The alleged attack resulted in a broken nose and broken eye socket for the bus driver. She was briefly admitted to the hospital before being released.