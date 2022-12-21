Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While most of us avoided a roadside visit this morning, many Miami Valley residents were stuck in their driveways after last night’s powerful storm.

Experts say the best way to avoid car issues starts months before the winter weather hits.

“It is always a great idea to take the care into the shop before the cold weather comes,” Ricky Reilich of Foreign Exchange said. “We need to check your coolant, check your tires, look for leaks and check your belts.”

You should also monitor your car battery level and keep an emergency kit inside of your car stocked with a shovel, blankets and other necessities you may need if you get stuck on the side of the road.

Reilich also advises driver to prepare to deal with ice, which has the potential to cause stuck doors and create slick roadways. Take extra time to warm up your vehicle, and once you are out on the roads, drive carefully and slowly.

“It’s going to be really difficult to get that ice off, so let that defroster run for five minutes or so before you take your scraper going,” Reilich said.

The best thing to do, however, is ensure you get your preparation complete before the storm begins to hit.

“Get in here and see a professional. Make sure that car is ready to go this winter, or else you are inevitably going to have problems.”

In addition to cold temperatures and snow, there is also a wind chill, resulting in a chance that your car can be shifted by high winds while driving. Experts urge drivers to keep an eye out while they are on the road.