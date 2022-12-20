Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An eight-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 resulting in serious injuries on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 75 near mile post 32 at approximately 4:48 p.m. in Turtle Creek Township in Warren County, near Middletown.

Multiple occupants from the vehicles involved have been hospitalized, officials say.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile post 32 are currently closed. The left two lanes of southbound Interstate 75 at mile post 32 are currently closed.

The crash remains under investigation.