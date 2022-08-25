DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people wanted by authorities in connection to the death of a missing 30-year-old have been captured in Florida.

Corey Fleming, 30, was reported missing to the Union City Police Department by his family on Thursday, August 18. During the investigation, authorities were led to a rural area in Darke County on Saturday, August 20. In the rural area, police found a shallow grave on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township. Police reported that Fleming’s body was discovered at the scene.

Greenville residents Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, were wanted in connection to the death of Fleming.

Baker and Fletcher were believed to be armed and dangerous and law enforcement agencies from Ohio to Florida were on the lookout.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Baker and Fletcher were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24.

Baker was arrested on charges of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree, and Fletcher was arrested on charges of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the fourth degree.

Baker and Fletcher will be held in a jail in Marion County, Florida, pending extradition back to Ohio.