DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS interviewed Governor Mike DeWine to discuss the momentous events that happened this year in Ohio.

A word the governor used to describe the year was “optimistic.”

He says even though Issues 1 and 2 went in a different direction to what he hoped for, there are still things to be excited about in the new year.

As far as Issue 1, DeWine said he was against the Ohio constitutional amendment and voted no. However, he’s saying he’s focused on how to “properly” put it into effect now that it’s law.

“Well, I think, you know, as I did, it certainly was against issue one. But 57% of the people the state of Ohio voted in favor of that. I think, frankly, one of the reasons that happened, or at least that we saw such a big margin, is that we did not put exceptions in under the current law for then current law for rape and incest,” said DeWine.

DeWine also noted economic growth anticipated for 2024: the Miami Valley will be experiencing a significant boom next year with Joby Aero, Inc. coming to the region. Additionally, he acknowledged Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a continued force for the state.