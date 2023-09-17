DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A temporary agreement has been reached to bring 2 NEWS back to its DIRECTV customers.

DIRECTV and Nexstar have reached a temporary agreement to return Nexstar stations to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse customers.

The two companies released the following joint statement:

In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.” Joint Statement by DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

The agreement includes 2 NEWS and NewsNation.