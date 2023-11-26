KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering crews responded to a house fire on Saturday night.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, a house in the 3100 block of Ridgemore Ave. caught fire, according to Kettering Police and Fire. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews responded after a neighbor called about the fire, which reportedly started in the kitchen. Firefighters on scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but they report that the house is now uninhabitable.

A cat was rescued from the home, but two dogs died as a result of the fire.

Nathan Cox, Kettering battalion chief, says there is an increased risk of fires like this as the Miami Valley heads into the colder months.

“As the houses get closed up, we do a lot more cooking, have fireplaces inside, a lot more heating, furnaces, stuff like that,” Cox said. “We had some alert neighbors tonight that were just outside, happened to see some smoke and called us right away. It saved the structure for us getting there real quick.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.