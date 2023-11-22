DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Board of Commissioners approved nearly $1 million in grant funding for local community development.

Out of 23 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications submitted by Montgomery County jurisdictions, 17 were approved on Wednesday, Nov. 22. In total, $924,997 will be given out to local communities for specific projects.

The GDBG program aims to develop “viable urban communities by providing housing and a suitable living environment, while expanding economic opportunities.”

Each jurisdiction will have a contract for each project, aiming to be completed by the end of 2024, according to a release.

“I am extremely proud of these investments and the community impact that will result from each one,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge. “The projects ranged from removing blighted structures, to improving access for people with disabilities, and enhancing the beauty of our neighborhoods. They all advance our goal of making Montgomery County an even better place to live, work and play.”

The 17 projects approved for grant funding include:

JurisdictionProjectFunding
MoraineADA Curb Ramp Installation$75,000
Brookville Golden Gate Park Inclusive Playground$75,000
TrotwoodMacMillian Water Main Replacement$75,000
CarlisleLower Carlisle Water Main Extension$75,000
Jefferson Twp.Richardson Park Rehabilitation and Revitalization$75,000
VeronaMain Street Reconstruction Phase IV$70,000
Huber HeightsHandicap Ramp/Crosswalk Improvements$60,000
West CarrolltonI-75/Alex Bell Rd. Underpass Improvement Phase 2$60,000
New LebanonMoving New Lebanon Forward$50,000
Harrison Twp.Neighborhood Stabilization Program Implementation$50,000
MiamisburgOwner-Occupied Home Rehab Program, Phase IV$50,000
EnglewoodEnglewood Spot Blight Removal$50,000
TrotwoodE. Main St. Business Façade Improvement Project$50,000
VandaliaRobinette Park Accessible/Inclusive Playground Project$50,000
CentervilleStubbs Park Swing Set Project$40,000
RiversideRohrer Park Playground Improvements$10,213
RiversideCommunity Park Playground Improvements$9,674