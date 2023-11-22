DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Board of Commissioners approved nearly $1 million in grant funding for local community development.
Out of 23 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications submitted by Montgomery County jurisdictions, 17 were approved on Wednesday, Nov. 22. In total, $924,997 will be given out to local communities for specific projects.
The GDBG program aims to develop “viable urban communities by providing housing and a suitable living environment, while expanding economic opportunities.”
Each jurisdiction will have a contract for each project, aiming to be completed by the end of 2024, according to a release.
“I am extremely proud of these investments and the community impact that will result from each one,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge. “The projects ranged from removing blighted structures, to improving access for people with disabilities, and enhancing the beauty of our neighborhoods. They all advance our goal of making Montgomery County an even better place to live, work and play.”
The 17 projects approved for grant funding include:
|Jurisdiction
|Project
|Funding
|Moraine
|ADA Curb Ramp Installation
|$75,000
|Brookville
|Golden Gate Park Inclusive Playground
|$75,000
|Trotwood
|MacMillian Water Main Replacement
|$75,000
|Carlisle
|Lower Carlisle Water Main Extension
|$75,000
|Jefferson Twp.
|Richardson Park Rehabilitation and Revitalization
|$75,000
|Verona
|Main Street Reconstruction Phase IV
|$70,000
|Huber Heights
|Handicap Ramp/Crosswalk Improvements
|$60,000
|West Carrollton
|I-75/Alex Bell Rd. Underpass Improvement Phase 2
|$60,000
|New Lebanon
|Moving New Lebanon Forward
|$50,000
|Harrison Twp.
|Neighborhood Stabilization Program Implementation
|$50,000
|Miamisburg
|Owner-Occupied Home Rehab Program, Phase IV
|$50,000
|Englewood
|Englewood Spot Blight Removal
|$50,000
|Trotwood
|E. Main St. Business Façade Improvement Project
|$50,000
|Vandalia
|Robinette Park Accessible/Inclusive Playground Project
|$50,000
|Centerville
|Stubbs Park Swing Set Project
|$40,000
|Riverside
|Rohrer Park Playground Improvements
|$10,213
|Riverside
|Community Park Playground Improvements
|$9,674