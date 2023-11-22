DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Board of Commissioners approved nearly $1 million in grant funding for local community development.

Out of 23 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications submitted by Montgomery County jurisdictions, 17 were approved on Wednesday, Nov. 22. In total, $924,997 will be given out to local communities for specific projects.

The GDBG program aims to develop “viable urban communities by providing housing and a suitable living environment, while expanding economic opportunities.”

Each jurisdiction will have a contract for each project, aiming to be completed by the end of 2024, according to a release.

“I am extremely proud of these investments and the community impact that will result from each one,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge. “The projects ranged from removing blighted structures, to improving access for people with disabilities, and enhancing the beauty of our neighborhoods. They all advance our goal of making Montgomery County an even better place to live, work and play.”

The 17 projects approved for grant funding include:

Jurisdiction Project Funding Moraine ADA Curb Ramp Installation $75,000 Brookville Golden Gate Park Inclusive Playground $75,000 Trotwood MacMillian Water Main Replacement $75,000 Carlisle Lower Carlisle Water Main Extension $75,000 Jefferson Twp. Richardson Park Rehabilitation and Revitalization $75,000 Verona Main Street Reconstruction Phase IV $70,000 Huber Heights Handicap Ramp/Crosswalk Improvements $60,000 West Carrollton I-75/Alex Bell Rd. Underpass Improvement Phase 2 $60,000 New Lebanon Moving New Lebanon Forward $50,000 Harrison Twp. Neighborhood Stabilization Program Implementation $50,000 Miamisburg Owner-Occupied Home Rehab Program, Phase IV $50,000 Englewood Englewood Spot Blight Removal $50,000 Trotwood E. Main St. Business Façade Improvement Project $50,000 Vandalia Robinette Park Accessible/Inclusive Playground Project $50,000 Centerville Stubbs Park Swing Set Project $40,000 Riverside Rohrer Park Playground Improvements $10,213 Riverside Community Park Playground Improvements $9,674