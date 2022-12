Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person has died following two separate multi-vehicle crashes on both sides of I-75 that occurred Monday night.

The crashes happened near Northwoods Boulevard, according to authorities.

I-75 North and South both shut down as authorities tended to the crash. A tow truck was also on the scene taking vehicles away.

The second crash occurred on I-75 North at Mile Marker 62, which resulted in a fatality, officials said.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.