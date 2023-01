DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to the hospital for their injuries after a black Tahoe crashed into the Dayton Foundation Building on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Photos of the crash damage can be seen below.

(Photos / Spencer Neuman)





Medics transported the injured person to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The building inspector was also called to the scene of the crash.

