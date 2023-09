TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after their motorcycle crashed into a pole on Saturday night.

Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and crews responded shortly after. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and under investigation by Trotwood Police.

