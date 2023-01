DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The oldest dog alive lives right here in the Miami Valley!

According to the Guinness World Records website, a Preble County pet has broken the record for the oldest dog alive.

Spike the chihuahua mix was born in November of 1999 and currently lives with the Kimbal family in Camden, Ohio. On Dec. 7, 2022, Guinness World Records verified that Spike was at least 23 years and 7 days old.

Spike was rescued by his owner, Rita Kimball in 2009.