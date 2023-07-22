DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s common to spot an alligator in Mobile Bay, but there’s one in particular Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune says you need to watch out for.

“We got some calls. We had some fishermen down on the bay, we had a boater that contacted us that said hey there’s a very large gator 13ft, which is a very large gator. It’s being aggressive. It kind of chased the boat,” said LeJeune Thursday.

The alligator was last spotted between Belrose Park and May Day Park this week near Bayside Academy.

“It’s come up and any kind of movement or whatever it doesn’t just float on by. It turns around and comes back towards you,” he added.

Mayor LeJeune is warning those in Olde Towne Daphne to pay closer attention when walking near Mobile Bay. He says if you have pets keep them on a leash.

“Everyone knows if you have small dogs and things like that be very careful when you’re down on the water. We’ve had incidents before that have caused distress when you have your animal out there,” LeJeune said.

He’s also reminding residents not to feed alligators, which has been a problem in the past. Wildlife officials are expected to look for the gator later this week.

If you see the alligator acting aggressively you’re asked to call city hall right away so they can pinpoint its last known location.