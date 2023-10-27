DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Has anyone seen King Julien? It’s National Lemur Day!

National Today names Friday, Oct. 27 as National Lemur Day. It is reported by the Lemur Conservation Foundation that there are currently over 100 kinds of lemurs that have been discovered across the world.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden lists the ring-tailed lemur as a species at risk, but endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. They are mostly located in southern and southwestern Madagascar, but the the mammal is listed as being a resident at the Cincinnati Zoo.

‘Madagascar’ is a 2005 comedy film about animals from Madagascar getting sent to a zoo in New York, according to IMDb. The film left Gen Z and Alpha accustomed with the lemur by introducing King Julien, a ring-tailed lemur, which is voiced by Sasha Baron Cohen.

Poppy, a female Crowned sifaka, sits in her enclosure at the zoo of Mulhouse, eastern France, on March 5, 2019. – The Crowned sifaka is a critically endangered species from Madagascar. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

A Black Lemur walks along a fence at the zoologic park “Planete Sauvage” in Saint-Pere-en-Retz, outside Nantes, on May 6, 2020, on the 51st day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Halloween pumpkins filled with treats have been given to the animals like here the ring-tailed lemur at the Zoo in Hanover, western Germany on October 25, 2018. – Halloween is celebrated in a number of countries on October 31. (Photo by Peter Steffen / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by PETER STEFFEN/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

A ring-tailed lemur is pictured at the zoo in Erfurt, eastern Germany, during the annual stocktaking on January 14, 2020. (Photo by Martin Schutt / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by MARTIN SCHUTT/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)