DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Has anyone seen King Julien? It’s National Lemur Day!
National Today names Friday, Oct. 27 as National Lemur Day. It is reported by the Lemur Conservation Foundation that there are currently over 100 kinds of lemurs that have been discovered across the world.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden lists the ring-tailed lemur as a species at risk, but endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. They are mostly located in southern and southwestern Madagascar, but the the mammal is listed as being a resident at the Cincinnati Zoo.
‘Madagascar’ is a 2005 comedy film about animals from Madagascar getting sent to a zoo in New York, according to IMDb. The film left Gen Z and Alpha accustomed with the lemur by introducing King Julien, a ring-tailed lemur, which is voiced by Sasha Baron Cohen.