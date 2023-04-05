DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Association of Warren County (HAWC) is asking the public to consider either adopting or fostering a pet.

The shelter in Warren County is located at 230 Cook Road in Lebanon and posted a video on social media on Tuesday, April 4 asking for assistance. HAWC is at capacity and is asking people to help them rehome animals and temporarily foster the pets.

“We are in crisis. We are receiving pets every day,” Executive Director Joanne Hurley said. “We have every single kennel filled.”

Hurley says that any dog over the age of 6-months-old will have an adoption price of just $75, which covers the cost of spay or neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, deworming, first year’s licensing and a sample bag of food.

An additional measure the shelter is offering to clear the shelters is the option to foster pets.

“These dogs, whether it’s a week long break, whether its an overnight break, whether it’s just a couple of days on spring break, these guys need a break,” Hurley says. “The shelter is super loud. The energy is off the charts right now. We could use your help so much.”

HAWC posts weekly walk-thru videos of the different animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

If you are looking to add a new member to your family, adopting a pet from the shelter by stopping into the shelter to help clear it is encouraged. People that still want to help the shelter but can not adopt, the shelter asks people to stop in and foster.

You can stop into the shelter in Lebanon, call 1 (513) 695-1176 or visit their website.