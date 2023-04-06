(WJW) – Some Asian small-clawed otters enjoyed some “egg-stra special” fun to celebrate Easter this year!

Perth Zoo in Australia shared a video of the otters with their festive treats.

“Otters are very inquisitive and will explore anything new in their environment with a lot of energy and excitement,” the zoo said in a statement, according to Storyful.

According to the zoo, the otters were given a special box full of fish frozen into Easter egg shapes that were hidden in wood wool to sniff and forage through.

According to the zoo, the frozen eggs “encouraged them to use their natural instincts to problem solve and melt the ice for the tasty reward inside,” Storyful said.