CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Fritz the hippo is stealing Cincinnati’s heart with his adorable antics once again.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden tweeted a video of Fritz pushing a ball with his nose and chest captioned, “Fritz playing with his new ball!”

The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!

In the zoo’s tweet, people were also reminded of the Ultimate Hippo Getaway, older sister Fiona‘s sixth birthday celebration for the public.