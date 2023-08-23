DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Pomsky on social media has learned how to effectively communicate with her family.

Sapphire “Sapphie” is a 3-year-old animal internet sensation, especially on TikTok. Her family taught her to talk with them on a constant basis by pushing interactive buttons with her paws.

In one of the videos, Sapphire’s mom instructed the Pomsky to prank the dad by saying the mother was going into labor. The dog jumped off the bed, ran downstairs to the father, and pressed the buttons, which caused the father to act like he was running quickly towards and up the stairs to his significant other.

One of Sapphire’s signature features in a lot of videos is always pressing a certain special button, which says an expletive.

