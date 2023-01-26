DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need some mid-week motivation? Watch these adorable polar bears enjoy a snow day during Wednesday’s winter weather.

Snowflake the 27-year-old polar bear had quite the snow day at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The video above shows Snowflake rolling around in the snowflakes and at one point, she spreads her paws wide and slides through the fresh powder.

Hudson and Hope, a pair of polar bears at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, also enjoyed the weather.

The video below shows Hudson, 16, and Hope, 7, snacking on a snowman, tossing a ball and rolling around as snow fell.

Video credit: Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo via Storyful