JACKSON, Ohio (WDTN) — One emu’s adventure got cut short when Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up and reunited it with its owners.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly told our sister station WOWK that a resident called shortly before noon on Wednesday, April 12, saying she had seen an emu in her yard.

Body camera footage obtained by Storyful from Sgt. Jason Wilson showed the scene as he and Deputy Jesse Reynolds attempted to corral the bird.

“It’s not every day we wrangle animals, especially emu,” said Sgt. Wilson.

The sheriff’s office was able to contact the emu’s owner, and less than an hour later they were reunited.