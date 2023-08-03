DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is showing off several of its finest officers in training: The DPD K9s.

The Dayton Police Department posted a video on Twitter Thursday morning showcasing these four-legged trainees as they practiced searching rooms and boxes for illegal and dangerous materials.

The video follows the dogs as they efficiently search the space for an item and sit proudly, alerting the handler working with them. According to the Dayton Police Department, some dogs are trained to find drugs, and others are trained to find explosives.