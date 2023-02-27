PORTLAND (WJW) – Portland was hit with some heavy snowfall this past week, but that didn’t upset a pair of playful seal pups at the Oregon Zoo.

In a video shared on Twitter Friday, you can see the seals as they happily bounced and rolled through the snow before returning to the water.

“Snow pups,” the tweet read. “Thanks to care staff Kyla and Nicole for the video!”

The snowy conditions kept the Oregon Zoo closed on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Portland, that area recorded its second snowiest day ever on Wednesday with 10.8 inches.

