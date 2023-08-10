DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A couple’s wedding was one for the memory books.

As a couple in Colorado began to have their wedding, weather conditions turned to monsoon rain. Towards the end of the ceremony, an uninvited guest, which was not feeling groovy, so it didn’t just come to party.

The bear decided to show up to celebrate the happy couple, but really only came for some food, since it was bear-y hungry.

When the bear entered the venue, it headed straight for the dessert table. He decided to eat all of the wedding cake, cannoli’s and lemon bars.

No one was hurt by the bear-y friendly wedding crasher.