DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s time to raise the woof! The 2024 Transportation Security Administration’s Canine Calendar has officially been released.

Dina (U.S. Transportation Security Administration)

Fifteen canines are featured in the 2024 version of the TSA calendar. Dina from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) was the 2023 Cutest Canine Winner and is on the front cover.

Each canine working for the TSA is said to spend 16 weeks in a training program, which later allows them to interact in the environment of transportation, but also have the capability to detect explosives or explosive materials.

Submissions of dozens of canines from across the country were sent to the TSA for consideration in the calendar by their TSA canine teams.

2 NEWS compiled just a few chosen animals from the calendar, which can be seen below.

If you would like to see all of the dogs in the calendar or download the calendar for free, click here.