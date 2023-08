The emu shown is not the actual emu. (Adobe Stock)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s not everyday that an emu decides to wander on to a property in Montgomery County.

The Trotwood Police Department is working to locate the owner of an emu somewhere around Trotwood.

A spokesperson for the department says it appears an emu walked onto a resident’s property on Thursday.

If you own an emu or know someone that can not locate it, you are encouraged to contact the Trotwood Police Department at 937-854-7200.