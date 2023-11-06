KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Pet parents have an opportunity to have their pet checked out in Kettering.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10, SICSA will be holding a Veterinary Care Clinic at SICSA’s former building, located at 2600 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

For just $20, dogs and cats will have the chance to receive the following:

nose to tail assessment by a licensed veterinarian

flea control

deworming treatments

vaccinations

medications for certain conditions

Members of SICSA’s Help Center will be at the event to provide families with information and resources for the needs of the pet.

“SICSA isn’t limited geographically and therefore, has many clients, donors, and volunteers from all over Montgomery County and other communities,” said Jack Omer, president and CEO of SICSA. This is our fifth and last clinic to be held this year.”

If you are wanting your pet to attend the event, you are asked to make an appointment and pay ahead of time. Time slots are expected to fill very quickly, so it is better to sign up sooner than later.